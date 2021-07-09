Cancel
Hardline’s Johnny Gioeli puts his “Heart, Mind And Soul” on the line, plus Journey, Sonic connections

By Andy Argyrakis
chicagoconcertreviews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelodic rockers Hardline were on the trajectory to be megastars throughout the early 1990s when newcomer singer/guitarist brothers Johnny and Joey Gioeli linked up with guitar god Neal Schon straight out of Journey and Bad English, the latter’s drummer Deen Castronovo (who later jointed that same “Wheel In The Sky”) and ex-Sequel/David Lee Roth bassist Todd Jensen.

