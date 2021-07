Musicians who hit with a novelty song spend the rest of their lives proving they are more than a one-hit wonder. Jill Sobule, for example, generated curiosity in 1995 for her moderate hit, “I Kissed a Girl.” In 2006, Katy Perry had a huge hit with a different song that shared the same title. Sobule was no longer the “I Kissed a Girl” girl. While none of Sobule’s subsequent recordings achieved the same degree of attention, she cultivated a devoted following that has supported her through her subsequent ten albums and frequent concert tours.