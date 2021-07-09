Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cody Johnson’s ‘Dear Rodeo’ Documentary Earns Theatrical Release

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cody Johnson fans can soon see his life story play out on the silver screen. Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will make its way to movie theaters in early August. The documentary, directed by Shaun Silva, chronicles Johnson's path from a rodeo career to one in country music, and how the former prepared him for the latter. In addition to Johnson, the film features interviews with Johnson's wife Brandi, producer Trent Willmon and fellow country artist Reba McEntire, as well as Johnson's pastor and high school teachers.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Cody Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeos#Documentary#The Cody Johnson Story#Ai N T Nothin#Codyjohnsonfilm Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Movies
Related
Woodstock, ILqrockonline.com

Trailer Released for Woodstock ’99 Documentary

Trailer Released for Woodstock ’99 Documentary HBO Max is sharing the first trailer for “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.” The documentary will premiere on July 23rd and will tell the story of “the day the nineties died.” The festival yielded a riot, fires and accusations of sexual assault. Organizers of the festival were interviewed for the project as were Korn’s Jonathan Davis, The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Jewel, Moby, Creed’s Scott Stapp, and The Offspring. Check out the trailer on YouTube. What’s the biggest festival you have ever attended?
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Teases Two New Songs Set To Debut This Friday

There are two things we’ve been dying for from Cody Johnson: 1) this Dear Rodeo documentary we’ve been waiting for, and 2) his upcoming double-album, Human, set for release this October. Back in May, Cody Johnson detailed his album released plan on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, which in addition to a Willie Nelson duet/cover, is going to feature two each month until the release date. Last month, he blessed us with two new songs in “‘Til You Can’t,” and “Longer […] The post Cody Johnson Teases Two New Songs Set To Debut This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Moviesedmidentity.com

Luigi Madonna Releases ‘Origin’ Documentary

Luigi Madonna has cemented his status in the house and techno scene over the past two decades and now you can explore his journey in Origin. After being exposed to house music early on in his life when growing up in Campani, Italy, the passion for DJing, and later, producing, was ignited in the soul of Luigi Madonna. First taking the stage back in 1996, he continued to dive deep into the realm of house and techno as he built a reputation as one of the region’s top DJs with his enthusiastic approach to mixing and top-tier track selection in tow.
MoviesPosted by
Pitchfork

Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary Set for September Release

A feature-length documentary on Oasis’s landmark concerts at Knebworth Park will arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 23. Directed by Jake Scott, the film pulls from the archives to show a real-time document of the concert billed as the largest of the 1990s, via footage of the show, the fans, and backstage antics. Noel Gallagher has described the film as “fucking outrageous,” with Liam “at his absolute peak, [looking] great with great clothes.” Find details on showings on the film’s website.
MusicHollywood News

Release details for the excellent music documentary ‘Under The Volcano’

I’ve managed to get hold of some new information in regards to the release details for the brilliant music documentary Under The Volcano, a film I caught at a recent film festival. The feature focuses on the legendary AIR Studios on the island of Mystique, a music mecca for legendary recording artists like Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Police, and more.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ Scores November Release Date

Dwayne Johnson’s “Red Notice” will hit Netflix on Nov. 12, the actor announced on Twitter on Thursday morning. The film, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It was produced by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, and Thurber.
Odessa, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Cinergy To Show “Dear Rodeo” The Cody Johnson Story

Tickets are on sale now for "Dear Rodeo" the Cody Johnson story. Cody Johnson is a huge fan favorite not just here in West Texas and Texas but on a national level as well. Cody was the first independent artist to sell out the Houston Rodeo. Just a few weeks ago Cody Johnson played back to back sold out shows at the White Water Amphitheater in New Braunfels.
Celebritiesmykdkd.com

Cody Johnson put on three-week vocal rest

Cody Johnson has been forced to take a brief, three-week break due to being put on vocal rest. He recently addressed his “CoJo Nation” fanbase with a message on social media: “Coming off of the road after an incredible weekend to some not so exciting news. Unfortunately, my ENT Dr. of over 8 years has put me on vocal rest for the next three weeks. God willing, this will be an isolated incident, and as of right now, there is no concern about long-term damage. However, I would appreciate y’all keeping me in your prayers for a safe and speedy recovery. I can’t wait to get back out there doing what I love. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Dierks Bentley Brings Daughter Evie on Stage To Sing 'Different for Girls'

Audience members attending Dierks Bentley's set during Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 10 got a sweet surprise when the country star brought his 12-year-old daughter Evie out on stage to join him in singing his hit "Different for Girls." Evie, who is Bentley's oldest child, held her own with her dad on stage, showing off her impressive voice and proving that talent runs in the family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Isabel Glasser: What Happened to George Strait's 'Pure Country' Love Interest?

American actress Isabel Glasser rose to fame as George Strait's love interest Harley Tucker in the 1992 Western musical movie, Pure Country. Strait's character Wyatt "Dusty" Chandler initially comes to Tucker's rescue when she is being harassed by a man. He then goes to live at her family's ranch and the two become close. The movie turned Glasser into something of a star, and the New York native went onto have a successful acting carer in the years following. However, in the mid-2000s, she seemingly retired from acting, and she hasn't appeared in the pubic eye since. Here's a look at Isabel Glasser's career before and after Pure Country.
CelebritiesPopculture

Miranda Lambert Shares an Update on New Music

Miranda Lambert released her last solo album, Wildcard, in 2019, and according to the singer, her next project is closer than fans might think. During an appearance on a recent episode of Taste of Country Nights, Lambert opened up about all the co-writing she's been doing recently with other artists, including Caylee Hammack and Lainey Wilson.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1986, “Alabama’s Greatest Video Hits” was certified platinum. Today in 1987, the album, “Love Me Like You Used To,” album by Tanya Tucker was released. Today in 1992, Travis Tritt’s album, “It’s All About To Change,” was certified double platinum. Today in 1994, Joe Diffie’s “Third Rock From...

Comments / 0

Community Policy