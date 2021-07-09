Cody Johnson’s ‘Dear Rodeo’ Documentary Earns Theatrical Release

Cody Johnson has been forced to take a brief, three-week break due to being put on vocal rest. He recently addressed his “CoJo Nation” fanbase with a message on social media: “Coming off of the road after an incredible weekend to some not so exciting news. Unfortunately, my ENT Dr. of over 8 years has put me on vocal rest for the next three weeks. God willing, this will be an isolated incident, and as of right now, there is no concern about long-term damage. However, I would appreciate y’all keeping me in your prayers for a safe and speedy recovery. I can’t wait to get back out there doing what I love. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time.”