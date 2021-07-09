DEA: Pills laced with fentanyl tied to increase in overdose deaths in D.C. area
The DEA's Washington division is alerting area residents to an increase in drug overdose deaths tied to counterfeit pills containing the powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Manufactured by Mexican drug trafficking organizations, and marketed as a medication such as oxycodone on the illicit drug market, these pills can be deadly. Just one pill often contains enough fentanyl to kill someone, the DEA said in a news release.www.insidenova.com
