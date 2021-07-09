Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

DEA: Pills laced with fentanyl tied to increase in overdose deaths in D.C. area

Inside Nova
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DEA's Washington division is alerting area residents to an increase in drug overdose deaths tied to counterfeit pills containing the powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Manufactured by Mexican drug trafficking organizations, and marketed as a medication such as oxycodone on the illicit drug market, these pills can be deadly. Just one pill often contains enough fentanyl to kill someone, the DEA said in a news release.

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Overdose Deaths#Drug Trafficking#D C#Pill#Dea#Mexican#Justthinktwice Com#Www Dea Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy