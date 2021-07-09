Update: Two Suspects Charged for December 2020 Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Bethesda

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Khalil Powers Zalmai, age 19, of the 6600 block of River Road in Bethesda with home invasion and armed robbery-related offenses for the December 11, 2020, armed home invasion robbery that occurred in Bethesda. Jaylen Gary Hunter, age 20, of the 13600 block of Colgate Way in Silver Spring, was previously charged and arrested for crimes related to this armed home invasion robbery. Investigators continue to work to identify two additional suspects in this crime.