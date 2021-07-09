Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Will Feature a Marvel-themed Dining Experience

One of the biggest debuts in Avengers: Endgame was the fall of Thor as he believed himself unworthy and for failing Earth. His arrogance to get the final word in with Thanos allowed the Mad Titan to get exactly what he wanted. LEGO is celebrating the legacy of the Infinity Saga as they announce their new Avengers: Endgame set with Bro Thor and New Asgard. We return to Bro Thor and Korg's man pad that is beautifully recreated with this 265 piece set. The building set will include 2 mini-figures with Korg, Thor, a buildable Miek, and a nice assortment of easter egg accessories. The Bro Thor replica man pad is a fun set that any Endgame and Marvel fan will enjoy building, and they can find them here for $29.99. The New Asgard set is expected to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.