Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Will Feature a Marvel-themed Dining Experience

By Cailey Rizzo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinner and a show will get a major twist when Disney debuts its new cruise ship next year. Passengers aboard Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish ship will be able to take part in an interactive "cinematic dining experience" based on the Marvel universe when the ship makes its maiden voyage in Summer 2022.

