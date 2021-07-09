Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southport, NC

John Patrick (Ric) Adams

The State Port Pilot
 8 days ago

John Patrick (Ric) Adams passed away on June 30, 2021. Ric was born on January 8, 1950 in Akron, Ohio, son of the late John Vincent Adams and Margaret (Peggy) Adams. After graduating from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in 1969 he joined The United States Marines Corps. He was a veteran of Vietnam, where he served as a cryptologist. During his time in Vietnam he received the Combat Action Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal among others.

stateportpilot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
North Carolina State
Southport, NC
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Akron, OH
Obituaries
City
Southport, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Kennedy
Person
John Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Veteran#Mary High School#Ohio Edison#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy