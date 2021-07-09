John Patrick (Ric) Adams passed away on June 30, 2021. Ric was born on January 8, 1950 in Akron, Ohio, son of the late John Vincent Adams and Margaret (Peggy) Adams. After graduating from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in 1969 he joined The United States Marines Corps. He was a veteran of Vietnam, where he served as a cryptologist. During his time in Vietnam he received the Combat Action Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal among others.