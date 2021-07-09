Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers' Joey Bosa: Present at minicamp

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Bosa (concussion) participated in the Chargers' two-day minicamp in June, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. The 2016 first-round pick signed a five-year, $135 million contract in July of 2020, and he finished with 39 tackles, 7.5 sacks and a fumble recovery over 12 games last season. A concussion ended his season prematurely, but the 25-year-old defensive end will be ready to rock for preseason and training camp. Through five NFL seasons, Bosa has accumulated 47.5 sacks over 63 games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Concussion#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos’ rookie OL Quinn Meinerz is becoming a favorite among not only fans but of his teammates in the locker room as well, such as G Dalton Risner. “Quinn Meinerz, being the rookie, man, I have so much respect for him and his story, and who he is as a person,” Risner said, via BroncosWire.com. “It’s been great to get to know him. I love his work ethic, and I think he’s going to continue to grow this year. So it’s awesome that people are excited about it.”
NFLPosted by
ChargerReport

Chargers Positional review: Tight ends

This position has been crucial throughout the team's history. They have had two of the greatest tight ends in NFL history in Kellen Winslow Sr. and Antonio Gates. Both players should have their numbers in the rafters. It seemed like Hunter Henry would be the next big-time tight end for...
NFLCBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes responds to fan telling him to be wary of Justin Herbert: 'I'll see it when I believe it'

Several sports stars took part in the American Century Championship last weekend -- which is a celebrity golf event that takes place in Lake Tahoe. A few current NFL stars that played in the event were Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. There was a moment during the final day of the tournament that went viral, which included Mahomes speaking about a new rival.
NFLBolts From The Blue

Joey Bosa ranked in top-3 of NFL pass rushers by execs, coaches, players

A down year apparently didn’t do a dang thing to Joey Bosa’s respect from those around the NFL. After dealing with a plethora of injuries in 2020, the Big Bear still managed to finish with 7.5 sack and 15 tackles for loss in 10 starts while playing sparingly in two others. Despite failing to notch double-digit quarterback takedowns, Bosa was still ranked as the third-best edge rusher in the NFL behind the likes of Myles Garrett (12 sacks in 2020) and T.J. Watt, who led the league with 15 takedowns a year ago.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Poll: Should Chargers extend WR Mike Williams?

The Chargers have a few big-name wide receivers set to hit the free agency market next year, and among the crop is wide receiver Mike Williams. Williams, who’s set to be due $15.7 million in 2021 after having his fifth-year option picked up last year, will have the third-highest cap hit of any player on the roster.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Joey Bosa injury history and updates

Joey Bosa is one of the most important players on the LA Chargers. Bosa is one of the best edge rushers in the entire league and he arguably has not even hit his prime yet. The former third overall pick is the definition of elite. Bosa has been great in...
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: When did you become a Chargers fan?

We’re taking a trip down memory lane for today’s discussion and I hope you’re ready. You’re all fans of this franchise, but how many of you still recall when you became fan in the first place? How old were you? What was your first experience with the Chargers like? Did you just fall into fandom since they were the closest professional team to your house or was it something else that serendipitously guided you to them?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Chargers Appear To Have A Message For Patrick Mahomes

Over the weekend, Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes made a comment about Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert that had the sporting world buzzing. As Mahomes walked up the fairway at a celebrity golf tournament, a patron of the event said, “watch out for Justin Herbert next year.” Mahomes clapped back quickly, “I’ll see it when I believe it.”
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Patriots

Chargers veteran CB Chris Harris is buying into the extensive playbook laid out for the defense by new HC Brandon Staley. “It’s going to be tough,” Harris said, via ChargersWire.com. “Our dime and nickel package should be the best in the league when you’ve got me, Derwin, and K Murray, or [Drue] Tranquill inside — or Kyzir White because he’s a guy who can cover, too. So we have a lot of packages that coach Staley is going to use and it’s going to be hard for teams to identify us.”
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Excitement And Concerns Heading Into The 2021 Chargers Season | Locked On Chargers Crossover

In this episode, Jake and Dan from Chargers Unleashed Podcast and LAFB Network are joined by Dan Wade and David Droegemeier from Locked On Chargers for a Podcast Crossover to discuss what excites and terrifies them most heading into the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers season. LA Chargers offensive line, Derwin James, Justin Herbert, special teams, coaching, play-calling, communication, Chargers depth and development, and much more. The 2021 Chargers NFL Draft was a success, and Chargers Free-Agency went well with crucial free-agent signings like Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler. Chargers Coaching Staff has been completely transformed, how will it change the outcome of games on Sundays. All this and more on this episode!

Comments / 0

Community Policy