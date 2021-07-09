Chargers' Joey Bosa: Present at minicamp
Bosa (concussion) participated in the Chargers' two-day minicamp in June, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. The 2016 first-round pick signed a five-year, $135 million contract in July of 2020, and he finished with 39 tackles, 7.5 sacks and a fumble recovery over 12 games last season. A concussion ended his season prematurely, but the 25-year-old defensive end will be ready to rock for preseason and training camp. Through five NFL seasons, Bosa has accumulated 47.5 sacks over 63 games.www.cbssports.com
