Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Could be facing extended absence

Tonight in Seattle, the New York Yankees will see a familiar face take the mound opposite them. That face is 25-year old Justus Sheffield, who will start against the Bombers nearly three years after New York traded him away. A first round draft pick of the Cleveland Indians, Sheffield joined the New York organization in 2016, and made his MLB debut with the club two seasons later. At the end of that same season, however, he was traded to his current club, the Seattle Mariners.