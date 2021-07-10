Cancel
NFL

Rams' John Wolford: Set for backup duties

 6 days ago

Wolford will back up Matthew Stafford during the 2021 season, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports. There was speculation that Wolford could compete with Jared Goff this offseason for the starting QB job after he started the regular-season finale and the team's first playoff game last season. Wolford's brief time under center wasn't anything special, and the rumblings that he could battle for the starting job were likely more to motivate Goff more than set up an open competition. Nevertheless, just three days after that report, the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions for Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick. There won't be a competition for the starting job anymore, but Wolford has likely locked up the backup gig.

Matthew Stafford
#American Football#Espn#Lions
