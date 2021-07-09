Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Full speed ahead

With NFL training camp just a few weeks away, all eyes are on Las Vegas Raiders rookie safety, Trevon Moehrig. Despite selecting Alex Leatherwood in the first round, Moehrig is getting a lot of the offseason’s attention. This is warranted when you consider how dreadful the Raiders defense has been these past three years. While it’s not necessarily fair to pin so much on a rookie safety, this is the case for Moehrig. Seen as a first-round talent, Moehrig was snatched up by the Silver and Black as the team looked to revamp its secondary. While he isn’t the only defensive back that was drafted, he’s surely the only one that’ll be a Day 1 starter.