Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns 11th win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendricks (11-4) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one in 6.1 innings, earning the win in Friday's 10-5 win over the Cardinals. It was the righty's 10th quality start in his last 11 outings, and he now has 13 such starts in 18 games this season. Hendricks' 11 wins are tied with Julio Urias for the major-league lead. The Cubs' rotation as a whole has been miserable in recent weeks, but Hendricks has only gotten better after an up-and-down April and slightly more consistent May. He'll take a 3.77 ERA into the All-Star break and presumably start Chicago's second-half opener next Friday in Arizona.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hendricks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 trades with Oakland Athletics to blow it up

After an All Star break that was full of plenty of excitement for baseball fans, the Chicago Cubs come back to reality. Kris Bryant’s performance in the 2021 MLB All Star Game was somewhat forgettable and Craig Kimbrel pitched one-fifth of an inning. There wasn’t much to watch if you’re...
MLBFanSided

What Joc Pederson trade means for Anthony Rizzo and Cubs core

The recent Cubs trade involving Joc Pederson could signal what’s to come for Anthony Rizzo and other core pieces of the roster. The first domino in the impending Cubs fire sale has fallen, and it likely won’t be the last. Chicago sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the Braves in exchange...
MLBFOX43.com

Harper, McCutchen lead way as Phillies hand Cubs 11th straight loss

Bryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs 15-10. Rhys Hoskins also went deep. The Phillies jumped on Jake Arrieta (5-9) after beating Chicago 13-3 the previous night...
MLBNWI.com

Kyle Hendricks pitches well, but slumping Cubs drop ninth straight

CINCINNATI — The Cubs wasted a good start by Kyle Hendricks on Sunday, falling 3-2 to the Cincinnati Reds for their ninth straight loss. Chicago fell back to .500 at 42-42 and is in third place in the NL Central, 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Brewers. The Cubs scored...
MLBPosted by
CBS Chicago

11th Straight Loss For Cubs As They Drop Another Game To Phillies

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs 15-10 on Tuesday night. Rhys Hoskins also went deep. The Phillies jumped on Jake Arrieta (5-9) after...
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Hendricks wins 9th straight, Wisdom HR, Cubs beat Cards 10-5

CHICAGO — (AP) — Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 on Friday afternoon. Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves acquire Joc Pederson from Cubs for 1B prospect Bryce Ball

The Braves and Cubs have swung a notable trade, as outfielder Joc Pederson is on his way to Atlanta. First base prospect Bryce Ball is the return going back to Chicago. There doesn’t appear to be any money changing hands in the deal, so the Braves look to be absorbing all of the $1.84M remaining of his $4.5M salary for the 2021 season as well as the $2.5M buyout of the $10M mutual option on Pederson for the 2022 season.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Hendricks, Bryant offer throwback performances in Cubs win

The championship era isn't over until it's actually over. The Cubs gave fans at Wrigley Field a glimpse of the glory days during Friday's 10-5 romp over St. Louis. Perhaps it was one last glimpse, but who can tell?. Kyle Hendricks delivered a classic, clutch home victory and Kris Bryant...
MLBWGNtv.com

Cubs begin expected teardown by trading Joc Pederson to Atlanta for 1B prospect

CHICAGO — The Cubs have begun their expected teardown by trading outfielder Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves for a prospect. The club acquired 23-year-old first basemen Bryce Ball in exchange for the veteran Pederson. Ball, a 6’6″ lefty, is the Braves’ 12th rated prospect and scouts believe he could...
MLBFanSided

Indians: Tribe should go in on Kyle Hendricks at trade deadline

There are some who want the Indians to trade for Kyle Hendricks at the trade deadline. The Indians should be a buyer at the trade deadline but only for the perfect offer. They should be careful with whom they trade for and what they have to give up to get them. We’ve pitched a trade scenario we liked involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and some of their pieces. We like that trade specifically due to the centerpiece, Bryan Reynolds, being young and controlled for several years. A pitcher like Kyle Hendricks would also work.
MLBbleachernation.com

Lukewarm Stove: Kimbrel, Davies, and the Padres, Mets-Cubs Smoke, Gallo and Schwarber, More

With the All-Star events and the Draft behind us, it is finally, totally, officially trade season. Most deals are likely still developing and will take until the deadline, itself, but we are officially past the point where a trade can be deemed unlikely simply for being too early. Brett got into the full slate of Cubs and the trade possibilities earlier, but there are also rumors to dig into.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Kris Bryant trade chatter, a trade proposal, and myth busting

The Cubs could trade Kris Bryant before the end of this month. About five or six entirely valid outlooks on this possibility exist. I'd imagine a few hinge on whether you have money spent on remaining Cubs games this year, but I appreciate any response, from "extend him" to "trade him" and any of the variations. However, as I geared for the 2021 Draft, one of the popular comments rang a little bit hollow. I'm here to bust a myth regarding trading Bryant, but I hold no animosity if "give him a lifetime contract" is your preferred option.
MLBArkansas Online

Hendricks beats Cardinals for his 9th consecutive win

CHICAGO -- Kyle Hendricks won his ninth consecutive decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 on Friday afternoon. Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago's five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hendricks gives Cubs strong start, beats Cards

CHICAGO – Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 on Friday afternoon. Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago's five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Ryan: Rejoins major-league club

Ryan was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Ryan has spent the past couple weeks in the minors but will return to the big-league roster Friday. The left-hander has appeared in three games for the Cubs in 2021 and allowed a run on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks over 2.2 frames.
MLBBlack Mountain News

Chicago Cubs trade OF Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves

CHICAGO — The Atlanta Braves acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Atlanta sent minor league first baseman Bryce Ball to Chicago for Pederson, who is batting .230 with 11 homers and...
MLBFanSided

Kyle Schwarber comments on the impending implosion of the Cubs core

Nationals All-Star Kyle Schwarber was one of the first dominos to fall for the Cubs’ core of World Series players, and he probably won’t be the last. Among the first moves for newly appointed Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer this past offseason was cutting a key member of the team’s core, Kyle Schwarber.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cubs win Cody Tourney

In its last games of the regular season, the Cody Legion baseball team went undefeated during the Cody Tourney to improve to 36-15 overall. The final game of the tourney was a matchup of the two undefeated teams, with the winner clinching the tournament title. Cody had lost to Gallatin Valley twice earlier this season, but this time edged out the Outlaws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy