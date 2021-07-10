Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns 11th win

There are some who want the Indians to trade for Kyle Hendricks at the trade deadline. The Indians should be a buyer at the trade deadline but only for the perfect offer. They should be careful with whom they trade for and what they have to give up to get them. We’ve pitched a trade scenario we liked involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and some of their pieces. We like that trade specifically due to the centerpiece, Bryan Reynolds, being young and controlled for several years. A pitcher like Kyle Hendricks would also work.