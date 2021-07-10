Tornado Warning issued for Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 607 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles north of Angora, or 12 miles southwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and softball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Angora around 620 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...4.00IN