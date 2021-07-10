Cancel
Severe Weather Statement issued for Colleton by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Colleton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR COLLETON COUNTY At 808 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ashepoo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Ashepoo, Green Pond, Ritter and White Hall. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

