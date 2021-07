Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Northampton AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HUNTERDON...MORRIS...SOUTHWESTERN SUSSEX...WARREN...NORTHERN SOMERSET...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 809 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Hackettstown, or 12 miles south of Newton, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Easton, Morristown, Newton, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Forks, Florham Park, East Hanover, Kinnelon, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Chatham, Boonton, Wilson, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway and Blairstown. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey near mile marker 42. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 303 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 23 and 54. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.