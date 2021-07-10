Cancel
Custer County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer; Fall River; Oglala Lakota THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

