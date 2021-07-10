Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NAVAJO COUNTY FROM SNOWFLAKE TO SHOW LOW TO PINETOP UNTIL 545 PM MST At 510 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Taylor to near Hondah. Movement was west at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Show Low, Pinetop-lakeside, Taylor, Clay Springs, Shumway, Hondah, Wagon Wheel, Aripine, Lake Of The Woods, Linden, Pinedale, Fort Apache Reservation, Snowflake, Pinetop Country Club, Lakeside Campground, Scott Reservoir Campground, Fool Hollow Lake Campground, White Mountain Lake and Lewis Canyon Group Campground.