Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

National feeder and stocker cattle report

capitalpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher, with some or the largest gains in the North Central regions. Rains across the Corn Belt were of mixed intensity this past week as weather will continue to be watched for follow up rains and temperatures going into July, and more rain in the forecast for this coming week.

www.capitalpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Labor Day#Weather#Auction#Ne#Billings#Mt#Choice#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureGizmodo

The U.S. Wheat Crop Is in Trouble

Wheat farmers across the country are facing lower yields as 98% of the country’s wheat crop is in areas experiencing drought. In the Northern Plains, the Department of Agriculture said Monday that farmers were projected to harvest their smallest crop of spring wheat—crops planted in the spring and harvested in the autumn—in 33 years. This week, the North Dakota Wheat Commission noted in its weekly update that some farmers saw rain and lowered temperatures following last week’s searing heat, but conditions are still worrisome.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Move Lower

Corn is 4 to 5 cents lower, soybeans are 3 to 8 cents lower and wheat is 6 to 13 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents lower at midday with choppy trade continuing as trade fades back from the test of the gap area on Wednesday with some rains working through the center of the Corn Belt. Ethanol margins are likely to narrow a bit with the recent corn strength, energy complex trending lower and driving demand fading short term.
Georgia StateHigh Plains Journal

Georgia feeder cattle sale results

The Georgia Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 1,580 head selling a week ago and 5,102 head trading June 21, according to USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia. Compared to the June 21 sale, feeder classes were selling unevenly steady. Year to date receipts totaled 197,474 compared...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Lackadaisical Morning Trade

The feeder cattle contracts are enjoying a modest rally into Thursday’s afternoon as the corn complex drifts slightly lower. It’s been a lackluster day for the livestock complex as none of the markets really want to commit to anything. The biggest moves have been seen throughout the feeder cattle market as the contracts trade mildly higher amid weaker corn prices. However, the live cattle and lean hog contracts are hesitant to do much of anything.
Montana StateKULR8

USDA offers disaster assistance to Montana producers impacted by drought

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana farmers and livestock producers who experience livestock deaths and feed losses due to the drought may be eligible for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). This program also provides eligible producers with compensation for expenses associated with transporting water to livestock...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Buoyant crop prices spur spending on farm machinery

Higher crop prices have lifted farmers’ spirits in 2021, spurring a powerful appetite for new farm machinery after years of lackluster demand, experts say. Unit sales of new tractors over 100 horsepower rose 23% during the first half of the year, while unit sales of four-wheel drive tractors surged 32%, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Unit sales of self-propelled combines increased 11% in that time.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Rains Don’t Erase Crop Concerns

Beneficial rains fell across Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome traders’ concerns about crop conditions in 2021. December corn closed up 18 cents, November soybeans were up 31 1/2 cents and all three U.S. wheats finished with double-digit gains. September corn closed up 17 cents...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Stoop Lower

The livestock contracts fell lower into Wednesday’s close as traders drew back in the afternoon. Early in the day, the livestock contracts set out to trade higher, but as the afternoon grew long, traders grew leery and ran to the sidelines of the market. The live cattle, lean hog and feeder cattle contracts all closed mostly lower as the markets no longer had technical support to sustain their rallies.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Midweek Markets: Unwinding WASDE

The July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report from USDA was released Monday morning and had plenty of bullish data that have pushed grain prices noticeably higher in recent sessions. In the latest Midweek Markets podcast, we took a closer look at the report and broke down which numbers mattered most, including declines in U.S. wheat production and some jaw-dropping soybean production trends unfolding in Brazil. We also talked about the latest inflation trends and what that has meant for the cost of everything from materials like lumber and steel on up to large farm equipment. Are current inflation rates indeed “transitory” as the Federal Reserve recently claimed, or are the potential for longer-term problems still on the table? Listen to Midweek Markets podcast for July 14, 2021: Farm Futures Market Update · Midweek Markets: Unwinding WASDE .uuid-8e631311-0253-4183-9769-51e39e3c57bc {font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100; }.uuid-34669a5c-8638-48fc-b82d-7933187f4991 {color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none; }.uuid-3bd4186d-e7a7-4335-9e80-fabae91b2ddb {color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none; }
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

USDA moves to streamline drought claims

USDA is authorizing emergency procedures to help agricultural producers impacted by extreme drought conditions. USDA’s Risk Management Agency is working with crop insurance companies to streamline and accelerate the adjustment of losses and issuance of indemnity payments to crop insurance policyholders in affected areas. These new crop insurance flexibility is...
Industrybeef2live.com

Making the bull market work for you

Farmers have been enjoying high grain prices for the better part of the last year. USDA predicts those prices will continue to remain at profitable levels through the 2021/22 marketing year. But with new crop prices slipping below eight-year highs recorded earlier in May 2021, has the party ended for the new crop rally?
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

USDA to compensate producers for euthanized animals

USDA on Tuesday announced it will provide compensation for euthanized animals related to insufficient access to processing as a result of the pandemic. Livestock and poultry producers can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal for animals euthanized between March 1 and Dec. 26, 2020.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA’s crop ratings show corn behind silking average

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions change little. Overall, both crops maintain progress at or above five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 26% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 30% five-year average. The USDA says that 3% of...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat crop withers in northern Plains, Pacific Northwest

The wheat harvest in the Northern Plains and Pacific Northwest will be 40% smaller than last year due to severe drought, said the USDA on Monday. The declines in durum and spring wheat were so great they would reduce overall U.S. wheat production, dominated by winter wheat, by 8% from the previous forecast.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Heading Higher

Corn is 8 to 10 cents higher, soybeans are 6 to 12 cents higher and wheat is flat to 8 cents higher. Corn trade is 8 to 10 cents higher at midday Tuesday with two-sided trade early on, giving way to more consistent strength with slightly weaker spread trade and post report gains being consolidated.
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

USDA lowers wheat carryover because of drought

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates projected the carryover of wheat on June 1, 2022, at 665 million bus, down 105 million bus from the June outlook and down 179 million bus, or 21%, from 844 million bus in 2021. The 2022 carryover as forecast would be the smallest since 2014.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Jump at Opportunity to Rally

Tuesday came as somewhat of a surprise as the entire livestock complex has warmed up to the day and the contracts are higher moving into the afternoon. The support driving live cattle futures higher has been the saving grace the feeder cattle market needed as well. All in all, the livestock complex is heading into Tuesday afternoon with plenty of trade interest and somewhat supportive fundamentals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy