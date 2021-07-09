Cancel
Creators
FCC order curtailing 'traffic pumping' upheld in D.C. Circuit

By Mike Scarcella
Posted by 
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qScO7_0asaVJeN00
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) order that curbed local telephone service providers that the agency claimed were artificially boosting the number of incoming long-distance calls, a scheme regulators estimated cost consumers tens of millions of dollars annually.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said in Friday's opinion that the FCC acted reasonably and within its power in issuing an order in 2019 designed to combat what the agency called access stimulation, or "traffic pumping." The scheme central to the case involved a rural phone company with high access charges "stimulating" large traffic through a partnership with a high-volume outfit such as a conference call center.

U.S. telecommunications law "gives the commission broad authority to define and prohibit practices or charges that it determines unreasonable," Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman wrote for the panel. "Fees intentionally accrued by artificially stimulating and inefficiently routing calls would appear to fall within that wide authority."

The agency's 2019 order was designed to reduce the financial incentive for local phone carriers to participate in traffic stimulation schemes by requiring the access-stimulating phone company, and not the long-distance company, to pay the cost of the inflated traffic load.

The challengers in the D.C. Circuit were several phone carriers and several companies that offer conference calls. The appeals court heard two cases that were consolidated.

Lauren Coppola, chair of the telecommunications practice at Robins Kaplan, argued for the joint challengers. She did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Friday.

The FCC did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

FCC counsel James Carr, who argued for the agency, said in a court filing that stimulation schemes "distort competition, inefficiently allocate network resources, increase the risk of service disruptions, and impose unjust and unreasonable costs on long-distance carriers and their customers."

The challengers in their brief called the agency's rules "unmoored from the record and any concrete set of facts."

"Access stimulation is, simply put, a means of attracting large end-user customers to do business with a local carrier, often, but not always, located in a rural area," Coppola told the D.C. Circuit.

Intervenors Sprint Communications Company LP, represented by Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis, and AT&T Corp, represented by Sidley Austin, filed a brief in the D.C. Circuit backing the FCC. Lawyers for the two companies described them as the "targets" of access-stimulation schemes. Rural carriers collected access fees from long-distance companies.

Lawyers for Sprint and AT&T did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The FCC's order, lawyers for Sprint and AT&T said in their brief, "properly adopted revised rules to eliminate the public interest harms associated with access arbitrage schemes. The new rules do so by reasonably requiring access stimulators to shoulder a portion of the costs of routing their 'free' calls."

Silberman heard the case with Circuit Judges Neomi Rao and Robert Wilkins.

The case is Great Lakes Communication Corp, et al., v. Federal Communications Commission and United States, D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 19-1233.

For the petitioners: Lauren Coppola of Robins Kaplan

For the government: James Carr of the FCC

For Sprint, as intervenor: Tim Simeone of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis

For AT&T, as intervenor: Michael Hunseder and James Young of Sidley Austin

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

