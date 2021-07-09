Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gibson Dunn picks up Latham litigator with Big Four client ties

By David Thomas
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S31Yq_0asaUzAu00
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm offices in Washington, D.C.. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Friday announced it has picked up a Latham & Watkins securities litigator who has counted accounting firms Deloitte, Ernst & Young and BDO among his clients.

James Farrell is joining Gibson Dunn as a partner in its New York office, where he will continue his complex civil litigation practice focused on securities and professional liability litigation, the firm said.

Farrell was the lead counsel defending BDO in a $100 million class action that accused the company and other auditors of failing to properly scrutinize millions of dollars in revenue recorded by Chinese information technology company China Expert Technology Inc. BDO paid $2.25 million to settle the suit in 2014.

Farrell also defended Deloitte against securities fraud claims over clean audit opinions it gave California-based First Regional Bank before the bank's risky real estate loans led to its 2010 failure. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's dismissal of the case in June 2016.

"He is an accomplished and highly regarded litigator with a robust client following representing major accounting firms in securities litigation," Mylan Denerstein, co-partner in charge of Gibson Dunn's New York office, said in a statement. "His addition will complement our deep bench in complex commercial litigation in the New York office."

Farrell was not immediately available to comment. In a statement released by the firm, he said Gibson Dunn's litigation offerings will be a "critical asset" for his clients as securities litigation "becomes more complex and more consequential."

It's been a busy week for Big Law hires on the securities litigation and white-collar fronts in New York. Also on Friday, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan announced it had lured former Manhattan federal prosecutor Tai Park away from White & Case. Earlier this week, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft brought on Philip Khinda, a leading securities litigator and corporate adviser in New York and Washington, D.C., from Steptoe & Johnson.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ernst Young#Litigator#Big Four#Dunn Crutcher#Chinese#First Regional Bank#White Case#Steptoe Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
LawLos Angeles Business Journal

Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys -D. Jason Lyon

D. Jason Lyon is a litigation partner at Hahn & Hahn LLP. His practice focuses on commercial litigation involving complex financial matters and intricate fact patterns. Prior to joining Hahn & Hahn, Lyon was an associate with Latham & Watkins, practicing in the Complex Commercial Litigation and Securities Litigation groups. Among his recent matters has been his work bringing claims on behalf of a large national medical billing provider against a competitor and former employees for misappropriation of trade secrets and related claims. The case was favorably resolved before trial. He also defended against alleged breach of contract, business tort, and extortion claims for client in the medical industry; successfully defending multiple anti-SLAPP motions against cross-complaint in a commercial matter involving and currently defending appeals. He is also currently bringing a seven figure direct and derivative for fraud and theft by management in a closely held meat processing company.
BusinessLaw.com

Kirkland Boosts London Funds Team With Simpson Thacher Hire

Kirkland & Ellis has hired an investment funds lawyer from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a boost to its London partnership. Amy Fox is set to join Kirkland as a partner, having been of counsel at Simpson Thacher. She advises private equity sponsors on the organisation and operation of European, Asian and global, large-cap funds.
BusinessLaw.com

Quinn Emanuel Left With One Zurich Partner After Noerr Hit

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s Zurich office has been left with just one partner after a departure to German heavyweight firm Noerr. Noerr has hired white collar crime partner Volker Rosengarten from Quinn Emanuel’s base, the firm confirmed on Wednesday. He will join the firm on August 1 after nine years at Quinn Emanuel, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined the U.S. firm as a senior associate, having spent five years as an associate at Allen & Overy, his profile adds.
EconomyLaw.com

Gibson Dunn's Flexible Work Policy Hands Autonomy to Attorneys

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher is letting its attorneys make their own choices about when it’s necessary to be in the office. The firm Tuesday announced its new guidelines for remote work once offices reopen, currently slated for Sept. 13. In an internal email, managing partner Barbara Becker emphasized that while the firm’s lawyers have always been granted substantial autonomy and flexibility, the pandemic has demonstrated that it’s possible to do more to support remote work and balanced lives.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

MatlinPatterson funds, foreign litigants gear up for bankruptcy showdown

(Reuters) - The New York judge overseeing the bankruptcy of two MatlinPatterson Global Advisers’ distressed investment funds said on Thursday that he will enter a preliminary order confirming the funds’ protection against ongoing foreign litigation. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Manhattan said during a virtual hearing that he will...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Billionaire Druckenmiller Taps Jones Day for New Top Legal Role

Australian banking giant Westpac also hires Jones Day partner. Duquesne Fund Services LLC, a partner to hedge funds and investment managers controlled by billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, has hired Jones Day’s William Axtman as general counsel and chief compliance officer. Axtman joined Duquesne in June after nearly six years as...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Reuters

Stable Road's SEC settlement prompts shareholder lawsuit

(Reuters) - A Stable Road Acquisition Corp shareholder sued the blank check company, its sponsor and intended acquisition target days after the companies settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged investor fraud. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday claimed shares in the special purpose...
BusinessLaw.com

Major In-House Diversity Group Signs Up 12 Top Law Firms

Twelve major law firms have agreed to sign up and donate to a diversity and inclusion charity set up by many of Europe’s most influential general counsel. Allen & Overy, Linklaters, Slaughter and May, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Clifford Chance are among the firms to have been named as lead partners by General Counsel for Diversity & Inclusion, a group comprising more than 100 in-house legal heads from across the U.K. and Europe.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

SEC Settles Charges Against Coinschedule.com Owner

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has settled charges against UK company Blotics, the operator of Coinschedule.com, a site that promoted digital securities offerings. Blotics was determined to have violated the anti-touting provisions of the federal securities laws by failing to disclose the compensation it received from issuers of the digital asset securities it profiled.
White Plains, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

LITIGATOR JOINS LITIGATION PRACTICE

David M. Rubinstein, a seasoned commercial litigator, has joined the litigation practice of Denlea & Carton LLP in White Plains. He is a graduate of Cornell University and New York University Law School, after which he began his career in Manhattan with several large firms. “We are delighted to have David join our team,”…
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

A SCOTUS-Heavy Edition of Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs

Our first runners-up this week are Kirkland & Ellis partners Paul Clement and Erin Murphy who were on the winning side of three Supreme Court decisions in the last week of the court’s calendar, bringing the firm’s record during this term to a perfect 5-0. Working alongside partner Matt Rowen, the pair scored a major win for Alaska Native Corporations, or ANCs, in Yellen v. Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation when the court found that the ANCs qualify as Indian tribes under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. The ruling means the ANCs could be eligible for more than $500 million in pandemic-relief funding. On the same day, that same Kirkland trio scored a big defense-side win in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, where the court limited consumers’ ability to seek class action damages under the Fair Credit Reporting Act when alleging harm from privacy and data security breaches. (Julia B. Strickland, Stephen J. Newman and Christine E. Ellice of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan were co-counsel on the Transunion case.) Clement and Murphy also scored a 5-4 win in PennEast Pipeline Company v. New Jersey, allowing their client to use the federal government’s eminent domain power to seize property controlled by New Jersey to build an interstate natural gas pipeline.
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Lindsey Stewart is Senior Manager of Investor Engagement at KPMG LLP. This post is based on a KPMG memorandum by Mark Baillache, and Sophie Gauthier-Beaudoin. Robust controls over financial reporting enhances trust in business and improves reporting quality. The UK already has requirements in this area but there is widespread agreement among users of financial reporting that there is much room for improvement.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Lordstown Motors discloses Justice Department investigation

Electric-truck startup Lordstown Motors Corp. confirmed the Justice Department is probing its business, investigating matters related to its reverse merger deal last year and preorders for its forthcoming pickup truck, the Endurance. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said it had been informed by the U.S. attorney’s office in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 19, 2021

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, July 19. 1:30 p.m. – SoftBank-backed construction startup Katerra Inc will seek final approval to...
LawStamford Advocate

Greenberg Traurig's Bina Palnitkar Recognized by Bloomberg Law as Top Attorney Under 40

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Litigation Practice Shareholder Bina Palnitkar has been recognized as one of 40 top young lawyers nationwide in Bloomberg Law’s inaugural edition of “They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40.” She is among the 22 women and 18 men nationwide recognized across a wide range of practice areas – including antitrust, appellate, bankruptcy, labor & employment, litigation, mergers & acquisitions, and white collar. A full list of honorees, along with a profile of each attorney, is accessible at http://onb-law.com/P2Kh50FvqSl.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Supreme Court issues long-awaited ruling on 'Basic' presumption at class certification

July 16, 2021 - The briefing in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System et al teed up two significant issues for the Supreme Court — first, whether and how a court should consider the materiality (or lack thereof) of an alleged misrepresentation at the class certification stage in deciding whether a class plaintiff may invoke the rebuttable presumption of reliance established in Basic v. Levinson, 485 U.S. 224, 246-47 (1988); and second, which party bears the burden of persuasion in connection with that rebuttable presumption. Both questions had the potential to tilt the class certification playing field in favor of either side of the "v."

Comments / 0

Community Policy