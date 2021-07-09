Quinn Emanuel brings on White & Case's Tai Park in N.Y.

. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Friday announced it has recruited Tai Park, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who represented billionaire Macau real estate developer Ng Lap Seng during his July 2017 bribery trial, from White & Case.

Park is joining Quinn Emanuel as a partner in New York, where he'll expand its investigations, government enforcement and white collar criminal defense practice, the firm said.

Park said the opportunity to join a law firm chock full of trial litigators was too good to pass up.

"It’s really very simple. Ever since I was 13, I knew I wanted to be a lawyer, specifically a trial lawyer," Park said. "There’s literally no other firm that’s as full of trial lawyers as Quinn Emanuel."

Park's client Ng was convicted of bribing two United Nations ambassadors, including former General Assembly President John Ashe, to win support for a multibillion-dollar conference center he hoped to build in Macau. He was released from prison in March, after serving 34 months of his four-year sentence, due to his failing health and the prevalence of COVID-19.

At the time, Park was a partner at Park Jensen Bennett LLP, a New York-based white collar boutique firm he founded in 2009 after nine years at Shearman & Sterling. The boutique folded in 2019 after Park and another name partner joined White & Case.

Before Shearman, Park spent a decade in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, where he served as senior trial counsel in its securities and commodities fraud task force as well as chief of its narcotics unit.

Park was proposed as a potential special master in 2018 to review whether documents seized from Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, were protected under attorney-client privilege. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood ultimately appointed Bracewell partner Barbara Jones to the special master role.

Earlier this year, Park co-founded an initiative to provide pro bono legal representation to Asian American victims of violence in the face of rising attacks and hate crimes. Park said the Alliance for Asian American Justice, which he co-chairs alongside Gibson Dunn's Debra Wong Yang, has over 90 law firms participating in it, including Quinn Emanuel.

"The response of these law firms has been inspirational, frankly," Park said, adding that dozens of cases have been assigned out to participating partners at participating firms.

A White & Case spokesperson wished Park well in his future endeavors.