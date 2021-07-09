Driver arrested for hit-and-run that caused serious injuries to woman shooting fireworks
Police have arrested the Lincoln woman who they say was driving the car that struck a 21-year-old Lincoln woman near Dawes Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street on July 3. Isabel M. Knapp-Cuevas, 22, was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala east on Dawes around 11 p.m. on Saturday when she struck Emilia C. Graham, who was lighting fireworks in the roadway, according to the Nebraska crash report filed on the incident. Knapp-Cuevas fled the scene.journalstar.com
