Fort Worth PD Releases Crime Initiative Results: 116 arrests, 64 Confiscated Guns in First 2 Months
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF)- It’s been two months since the Fort Worth Police Department launched it’s “Fort Worth Safe” initiate aimed at fighting violent crime. “We are partnering state local and federal partners to make sure we are using every method we can to remove violent predators from your neighborhoods and we are seeing some amazing results already,” said Fort Worth Chief Neil Noakes.www.wbap.com
