Janet Mae Riddle went to heaven on July 7, 2021 at her home, she was born in Racine, West Virginia to the late Ira F meadows and Virginia (Bias) Meadows. She is survived by her Siblings Harold (Jackie) Meadows, Jo (Bud) Bullock , Ira Meadows. Her Girls, Lana (Harold) Hatcher, Sue (Glenn) Sturgill, Jenny (Ronnie) Russell; Son -in- law, Mike Blackford. Granddaughters, Angie (Larry), Stacie (Turk) Wheeler. Great-grandchildren Nick, Lance, Grayden, Gunner and several nieces and nephews. She is greatly loved and will be missed.