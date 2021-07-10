Cancel
Greenfield, IN

Janet Mae Riddle

Cover picture for the articleJanet Mae Riddle went to heaven on July 7, 2021 at her home, she was born in Racine, West Virginia to the late Ira F meadows and Virginia (Bias) Meadows. She is survived by her Siblings Harold (Jackie) Meadows, Jo (Bud) Bullock , Ira Meadows. Her Girls, Lana (Harold) Hatcher, Sue (Glenn) Sturgill, Jenny (Ronnie) Russell; Son -in- law, Mike Blackford. Granddaughters, Angie (Larry), Stacie (Turk) Wheeler. Great-grandchildren Nick, Lance, Grayden, Gunner and several nieces and nephews. She is greatly loved and will be missed.

