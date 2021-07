Hazelcast Inc. today introduced a new in-memory data processing platform that it says will enable companies to analyze historical and real-time information at the same time. San Mateo, California-based Hazelcast is a data management startup backed by more than $60 million in venture funding. Its software is used by major enterprises such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walmart Inc. and Capital One Financial Corp., which is also an investor in the startup through its venture capital arm.