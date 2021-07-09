Cancel
Public Safety

Seller Of Forged Basquiats And Harings Arrested On Fraud Charges

Press Release
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced today the arrest of ANGEL PEREDA for his role in a scheme to sell forged artworks purportedly created by renowned artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. PEREDA was arrested in New York on July 9, 2021.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

