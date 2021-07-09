Cancel
Omaha, NE

Omaha Man Convicted of Two Armed Robberies

Acting United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced that Lonnie L. Perry, 29, of Omaha, Nebraska, was convicted today in federal court in Omaha after a three-day jury trial. Perry was found guilty of two counts of Interference with Interstate Commerce by way of Robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. will sentence Perry on October 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Perry faces up to 20 years for the robberies, seven years to life consecutive for brandishing a firearm, and ten years to life consecutive for discharging a firearm.

