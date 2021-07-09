Baltimore Sex Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking Four Minor Victims
Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Court Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Sean Dean, age 29, of Baltimore, Maryland to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor. Judge Hazel also ordered that, upon his release from prison, Dean must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).www.shorenewsnetwork.com
