New York Man Who Allegedly Harassed NYPD Charged with Gun Crime

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
A New York man who allegedly hurled racial slurs at a police officer has been charged with a gun crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah. Shermaine Laster, 46, was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 25, charged via criminal complaint...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

