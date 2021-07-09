Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Dalton Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON – A Dalton man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Springfield to child sexual exploitation offenses. James LaFrance, 65, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Nov. 19, 2021. LaFrance admitted that on two separate...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#Sexual Exploitation#District Court#Dalton Police#Mendell#Springfield Branch Office#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Safetygoldrushcam.com

Woman Sentenced to 198 Months in Prison for Teaching and Distributing Information About Weapons of Mass Destruction

June 16, 2021 - A New York woman was sentenced today to 198 months, about 16 and a half years, in prison for her role in planning a terrorist attack in the United States. Noelle Velentzas, 33, of Queens, was convicted of teaching or distributing information pertaining to the making and use of an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in.
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

Batesville man pleads guilty to child molesting charge

— Sentencing is set next month for a man who pleaded guilty to a child molesting charge. The sentencing hearing for 42-year-old Brian K. Sims of Batesville is scheduled for August 5 in Ripley Circuit Court. Sims was scheduled to go on trial late last month but that was removed from the docket once he entered the guilty plea to the Level 1 felony count.
Butte, MTPosted by
Shore News Network

Butte meth trafficker sentenced to 10 years in prison

MISSOULA – A Butte man who admitted trafficking drugs, including methamphetamine, in Montana and to receiving meth through the mail in Butte, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. Charles Joshua Petty, 31,...
Brockton, MAPosted by
Shore News Network

Brockton Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

BOSTON – A Brockton man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Carlos Antunes, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 65 months in prison and four years of supervised release. On March 11, 2021, Antunes pleaded guilty to two counts of a multi-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone, and marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Frederick Coleman, 32, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Huntington on February 13, 2020. Inside one of the bedrooms, officers recovered approximately 2.31 grams of heroin and approximately 20.99 grams of cocaine. Coleman admitted that he possessed the heroin and intended to distribute it.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Crack Cocaine Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man caught with crack cocaine last year in his residence was sentenced today to 78 months in federal prison. Daniel Legette, 45, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.” Legette was on supervised release at the time of the offense for a prior federal drug conviction and was sentenced to an additional 12 months and one day in federal prison after his release was revoked. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively for a total sentence of 90 months and one day.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Shore News Network

Hartford Man Sentenced to 27 Months for Distributing Cocaine and Marijuana on Supervised Release

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that MICHAEL LEDBETTER, 30, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to 27 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing cocaine and marijuana while on federal supervised release.
Providence, RIPosted by
Shore News Network

Georgia Man Pleads Guilty in Bank Fraud Scheme Exploiting Homeless in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Georgia man, one of four charged in March with running a scheme in which Providence area homeless and transient individuals were recruited to cash counterfeit business checks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine, in exchange for cash payments, pleaded guilty in federal court in Providence today to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Law Enforcementbloomberglaw.com

Civil Rights Lawyer Alleges Illegal Arrest After Kidnapping Call

A civil rights attorney alleges Washington police entered his home without a warrant, detained him, and later retaliated against him following a 911-call mistakenly reporting a kidnapping, according to a complaint filed in a federal court in Washington. Jared Fishman is a former Department of Justice attorney who now runs...
Rossville, GAWTVC

Man pleads guilty to employing, exploiting undocumented workers in Hixson, Rossville

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia-based Mexican national has pleaded guilty in federal court to harboring illegal aliens for financial gains. In a Thursday morning release, the Department of Justice says 48-year-old Juan Antonio Perez "illegally encouraged and induced aliens illegally present in the United States to reside in the United States where they worked for him illegally for his own commercial advantage and private financial gain."
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Syracuse Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Unregistered Silencers

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Anthony Lopes, age 29, of Syracuse, New York, pled guilty today to possessing unregistered silencers, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Murder-for-Hire

Miami, Florida. – A Palm Beach County resident has pled guilty to one count of hiring someone to murder a woman in her West Palm Beach home. During a hearing yesterday in federal district court in Ft. Lauderdale, 51-year-old Daniel Slater admitted that his original plan was to kill not only the woman, but also her husband. From May to June 2020, Slater met with an associate who agreed to commit the murders. They discussed logistics, including bringing in a third person to assist. At some point during their discussions, Slater and his associate drove by the victim’s home, during which Slater instructed his associate on how to carry out the murders when the time came. For instance, Slater pointed out which of the home’s windows to shoot through to kill the couple. Slater also instructed his associate to spray-paint the house to make it appear as if members of the Black Lives Matter movement had committed the crime. Slater agreed that as payment for the murders, he would forgive a debt that his associate owed him. Slater also agreed to pay the fees of the third person they talked about bringing in to help. In the end, the planned murders did not occur, and the intended victims suffered no physical harm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy