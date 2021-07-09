Cancel
Public Safety

Another Bridgeport Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Charge Related to 2018 Murder

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that JAYLEN WILSON, also known as “Jay-Dot,” 22, of Ansonia and Derby, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to a racketeering charge stemming from a gang-related murder in Bridgeport’s East End in August 2018.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

