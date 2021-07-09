Cancel
New York City, NY

New York Man Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A New York man was arrested today for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. Edward Francisco Rodriguez, 26,...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Shore News Network

Judges sentences former SLMPD Officer for perjury regarding undercover officer’s assault

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge E. Richard Webber sentenced Bailey Colletta to three years of probation and two consecutive weekends of imprisonment on today’s date. The 28-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty in September 2019 to making false statements to a federal grand jury about her knowledge of the arrest and assault of a fellow St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was working undercover and whom police mistakenly believed was a protestor.
Reston, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty to Role in 2011 Reston Murder

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Beltsville, Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago. According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on December 12, 2011. On that date, Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment in Reston in anticipation of the cocaine transaction. Instead of purchasing the cocaine, the intended customer attempted to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia did not have a firearm, but knew the two other individuals did have firearms. Mejia and the others fled to Honduras shortly after the crime. In late 2019, Mejia was located in the United States and arrested in Texas.
Mission, SDPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Man Indicted for Threatening a Federal Officer

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Influencing a Federal Officer by Threat. Donovan Jace Oakie, age 33, was indicted on July 13, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Woman Indicted for Failure to Appear

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Appear. Tera Jo Larvie, age 28, was indicted on June 8, 2021. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
Clark County, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

DOJ and Clark County Jail resolve alleged violations of Americans with Disabilities Act

Seattle – The Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington and the U.S. Department of Justice today reached a settlement agreement to ensure equal access to services at the jail for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing. The investigation and settlement resulted from the complaint of a Clark County woman who is deaf and was denied auxiliary aids or services while incarcerated at the jail for two days. The settlement agreement calls for substantial updates to the policies and procedures at the jail. The complainant will be paid $25,000 by the Clark County Jail.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Dunbar Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – David Wayne Watson, 37, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. A federal grand jury indicted Watson in August 2020. According to statements made in court, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call for shots fired near the Go-Mart in North Charleston in November 2019. Watson was outside an apartment building nearby. Officers made contact with him, and Watson agreed to let the officers inside the building to check the welfare of the residents. While walking up the stairs, an officer observed a firearm in Watson’s pocket. Watson admitted that he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery and fleeing from police causing injury.
Chesapeake, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Cross-Country Methamphetamine Conspiracy Convicted

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was convicted today on methamphetamine and money laundering charges after a three-day bench trial. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Xavier Howell, 35, led the Virginia side of a multi-state, multi-kilogram methamphetamine conspiracy. He and his co-conspirators imported over 10 kilograms of high-purity methamphetamine, sourced from a California-based Grape Street Crips gang member, through the mail with the assistance of a corrupt U.S. Postal Service supervisor. The group also smuggled fentanyl into Hampton Roads on a commercial air flight.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Police make arrest after D.C. knife attack

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 12:00 pm, the...
Parkersburg, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Reese Inman, 39, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on October 16, 2019 at a residence on Dempsie Avenue in Parkersburg. Inman was located in the living room and a loaded .22 Rohm revolver and a quantity of heroin were nearby. In their search, officers located a total of between 14 and 15 grams of heroin, a Chiappa .22 revolver and ammunition, an Ipad that was payment for heroin Inman had sold, a black digital scale, $384 in U.S. currency and some marijuana. Inman was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to be interviewed. In that interview, Inman admitted that he had been selling heroin in Wood County and that he intended to distribute the heroin in his possession to others.
Atlantic County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Atlantic County Men Charged in Heroin Conspiracy

CAMDEN, N.J. – Two Atlantic County men have been charged with conspiring to distribute heroin, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Ricardo Clavijo, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and Christopher Gonzalez, 37, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, were each charged by complaint on July 13, 2021, with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin. Both defendants appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio and were detained without bail.

