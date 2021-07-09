Cancel
California Parent Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Case

BOSTON – A California parent pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to a tax offense in connection with his involvement in the college admissions case. Homayoun Zadeh, 60, an associate professor of dentistry at the University of Southern California (USC), pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Nov. 10, 2021. Zadeh was charged in March 2019.

