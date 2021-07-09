Philadelphia Real Estate Investor Charged With Witness Tampering Related to Prior Conviction for Bribing Sheriff’s Office Employee

PHILADELPHIA – – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Alexander S. Rowland, 30, formerly of Penns Grove, NJ, was sentenced to nine years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay more than $2.1 million restitution to his victims by United States District Court Judge Karen Spencer Marston, for defrauding more than 120 clients who thought they were investing money with Rowland’s company, Roaring Investments, Inc., when in reality, Rowland was operating a Ponzi scheme and spent more than $1 million of their money on himself. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit more than $1.4 million in criminal proceeds that he earned, as well as nine firearms that he purchased with fraud proceeds.