Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Real Estate Investor Charged With Witness Tampering Related to Prior Conviction for Bribing Sheriff’s Office Employee

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Behzad Sabagh, a/k/a “Ben Sabagh,” 39, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with multiple counts of retaliating against a witness and tampering with a witness, stemming from a case in which he was previously convicted of bribing an employee of the City of Philadelphia in April 2019.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witness Tampering#Fbi#Witness Intimidation#Indictment#Fbi#Philadelphia Division#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Politics
Related
Reston, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty to Role in 2011 Reston Murder

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Beltsville, Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago. According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on December 12, 2011. On that date, Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment in Reston in anticipation of the cocaine transaction. Instead of purchasing the cocaine, the intended customer attempted to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia did not have a firearm, but knew the two other individuals did have firearms. Mejia and the others fled to Honduras shortly after the crime. In late 2019, Mejia was located in the United States and arrested in Texas.
Mission, SDPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Man Indicted for Threatening a Federal Officer

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Influencing a Federal Officer by Threat. Donovan Jace Oakie, age 33, was indicted on July 13, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
Clark County, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

DOJ and Clark County Jail resolve alleged violations of Americans with Disabilities Act

Seattle – The Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington and the U.S. Department of Justice today reached a settlement agreement to ensure equal access to services at the jail for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing. The investigation and settlement resulted from the complaint of a Clark County woman who is deaf and was denied auxiliary aids or services while incarcerated at the jail for two days. The settlement agreement calls for substantial updates to the policies and procedures at the jail. The complainant will be paid $25,000 by the Clark County Jail.
PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Woman Indicted for Failure to Appear

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Appear. Tera Jo Larvie, age 28, was indicted on June 8, 2021. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
Penns Grove, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Unlicensed Investment Adviser Behind Ponzi Scheme Sentenced to Nine Years for Defrauding Clients out of More than $2 Million

PHILADELPHIA – – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Alexander S. Rowland, 30, formerly of Penns Grove, NJ, was sentenced to nine years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay more than $2.1 million restitution to his victims by United States District Court Judge Karen Spencer Marston, for defrauding more than 120 clients who thought they were investing money with Rowland’s company, Roaring Investments, Inc., when in reality, Rowland was operating a Ponzi scheme and spent more than $1 million of their money on himself. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit more than $1.4 million in criminal proceeds that he earned, as well as nine firearms that he purchased with fraud proceeds.
Atlantic County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Atlantic County Men Charged in Heroin Conspiracy

CAMDEN, N.J. – Two Atlantic County men have been charged with conspiring to distribute heroin, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Ricardo Clavijo, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and Christopher Gonzalez, 37, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, were each charged by complaint on July 13, 2021, with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin. Both defendants appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio and were detained without bail.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

A man pleaded guilty today in federal court for assaulting a woman with a piece of door trim that had a nail protruding from it, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Robert Joseph Marder, 31, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country. As part of the plea agreement, Marder will serve between 70 and 87 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell will determine the final sentence at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 5, 2021.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Dunbar Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – David Wayne Watson, 37, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. A federal grand jury indicted Watson in August 2020. According to statements made in court, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call for shots fired near the Go-Mart in North Charleston in November 2019. Watson was outside an apartment building nearby. Officers made contact with him, and Watson agreed to let the officers inside the building to check the welfare of the residents. While walking up the stairs, an officer observed a firearm in Watson’s pocket. Watson admitted that he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery and fleeing from police causing injury.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Shore News Network

Organized Drug Trafficking Operation Taken Down

INDIANAPOLIS – Nineteen individuals have been indicted in relation to a federal methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking operation in Indianapolis. Seventeen of these individuals are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. During the morning of July 14, 2021, federal agents and officers from various law enforcement agencies executed arrest...
Augusta, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

Second defendant sentenced to federal prison for operating illegal pill factory

AUGUSTA, GA: A second Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to operating an illegal pill factory from a residence. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Cedrick Gabriel Brown, a/k/a “Pop,” 47, of Midville, Ga., to 60 months in prison after Brown pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Brown also will be required to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Chesapeake, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Cross-Country Methamphetamine Conspiracy Convicted

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was convicted today on methamphetamine and money laundering charges after a three-day bench trial. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Xavier Howell, 35, led the Virginia side of a multi-state, multi-kilogram methamphetamine conspiracy. He and his co-conspirators imported over 10 kilograms of high-purity methamphetamine, sourced from a California-based Grape Street Crips gang member, through the mail with the assistance of a corrupt U.S. Postal Service supervisor. The group also smuggled fentanyl into Hampton Roads on a commercial air flight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy