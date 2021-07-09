Philadelphia Real Estate Investor Charged With Witness Tampering Related to Prior Conviction for Bribing Sheriff’s Office Employee
PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Behzad Sabagh, a/k/a “Ben Sabagh,” 39, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with multiple counts of retaliating against a witness and tampering with a witness, stemming from a case in which he was previously convicted of bribing an employee of the City of Philadelphia in April 2019.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
