Boston Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON – A Boston man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for fentanyl trafficking. Andres Arias, 48, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On Jan. 21, 2021, Arias pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and five counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
#Boston Police#Organized Crime#Drug Trafficking#Fentanyl#District Court#Boston Division#Mendell#Ocdetf
