Former Office Administrator Facing Federal Charges for Defrauding Her Employer of More Than $700,000, for Fraudulently Obtaining Social Security Disability Payments, and for Tax Evasion
B , Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Linda Pylant, age 57, of Grasonville, Maryland, for the federal charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and tax evasion. The indictment was returned on May 19, 2021 and unsealed today upon Pylant’s arrest and initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
