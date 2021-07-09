Cancel
Stilwell Man Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child in Indian Country

A Stilwell man faces charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 2017 near Vinita, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. David Anthony Romannose, 44, was charged by criminal complaint with sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country and aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. At a hearing on July 6, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Huntsman ordered the defendant detained while awaiting trial. Romannose is a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.

