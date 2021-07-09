Stilwell Man Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child in Indian Country

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison for his role in a gang-related racketeering conspiracy, murder, and attempted murder. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ryan Taybron, 24, along with members of the 36th Street Bang Squad gang, were involved in multiple violent crimes in Hampton and Newport News between 2015 and 2017. On June 5, 2015, Taybron and four of his fellow gang members gathered at his Hampton home and discussed killing a rival gang member who was suspected of murdering a 36th Street Bang Squad member two days prior. Taybron provided a handgun to one of the gang members when the gang member left to find the rival. Once at the location, other 36th Street members and associates joined the group and followed a Hampton City school bus in two vehicles, waiting for their target to get off at a stop. When the target exited the bus, the co-defendants and associated gang members chased him into an apartment complex. With Taybron’s encouragement, the gang members carried loaded firearms and planned to kill the target if he was found, which he was not.