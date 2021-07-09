Eight Individuals Charged in Nationwide Methamphetamine Trafficking Ring

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grand Rivers couple at a Paducah Hotel on Friday morning after seizing a large amount of Crystal Methamphetamine. Drug detectives conducted a traffic stop on vehicle on the parking lot of a Paducah Hotel located at 5135 Cairo Road. During the stop they observed a woman acting suspiciously, unrelated to the traffic stop, on the parking lot of the hotel. Following the traffic stop detectives observed the woman meet with a man near the front door the hotel. The woman appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs and had a black eye. When deputies and detectives approached the couple the man fled inside. The woman was identified as 27 year old Nickole Console of Grand Rivers, KY. Console gave detectives a fake name for the man that had fled.