Eight Individuals Charged in Nationwide Methamphetamine Trafficking Ring

 6 days ago
BOSTON – Eight individuals were charged and arrested yesterday in connection with a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring operating between California and New England. Investigators seized approximately 152 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the investigation from controlled purchases, motor vehicle stops and package seizures. The following individuals were indicted on charges of...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

