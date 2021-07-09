Cancel
Springfield, MA

Pfizer seeks authorization for booster shot

By Vaccine Authority
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Confusing covid-19 developments coming out Friday. Pfizer is pushing forward with a third dose of the vaccine, a new booster to protect those against the delta variant. Both the CDC and the FDA are saying not so fast. A doctor from Baystate Medical Center says there...

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Joint public health hearing discusses vaccine exemptions in schools

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tense moments in a public health committee hearing Monday night. Over 400 people signed up to testify on a number of vaccine-centric bills making their way through the State House. A bill filed by State Senator Rebecca Rausch would require students to be vaccinated unless they...
Pfizer, BioNTech to seek booster approval as agencies downplay its necessity

Pfizer’s and BioNTech today said that they have seen encouraging data in the ongoing booster trial of a third dose of the current BNT162b2 vaccine. Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant, which are 5 to 10 times higher than after two primary doses.
If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Social media is abuzz with claims that mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna change your genetic code. Here are the facts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain tiny fragments of the genetic material known as “messenger ribonucleic acid”. And if social media is anything to go by, some people are concerned these vaccines can affect their genetic code.
Lisa Shaw death: Husband calls for vaccine choice

A man whose wife's death is being investigated over possible links to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab is calling for people to have their choice of vaccine. A coroner is considering if the vaccine contributed to the death of BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw, 44, in May. Her husband Gareth Eve...
Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
COVID Delta Variant Impacting Ohio Residents

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout Ohio. According to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief medical officer, the Delta variant is 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant. Vanderhoff and other health officials are urging Ohioans to get vaccinated because almost all cases involving the Delta variant have been among unvaccinated people.
Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...

