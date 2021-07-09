Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Man Sentenced to 71 Months for Operating Lottery Scam that Defrauded Connecticut Victim of $1.2 Million

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that STIEVE FERNANDEZ, 35, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 71 months of imprisonment for operating lottery scams that defrauded victims of more than $1.8 million, including an elderly Connecticut victim who lost nearly $1.2 million.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Fraud#Minique Morris#The Justice Department#Hotline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lottery
Country
Argentina
Related
Reston, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty to Role in 2011 Reston Murder

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Beltsville, Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago. According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on December 12, 2011. On that date, Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment in Reston in anticipation of the cocaine transaction. Instead of purchasing the cocaine, the intended customer attempted to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia did not have a firearm, but knew the two other individuals did have firearms. Mejia and the others fled to Honduras shortly after the crime. In late 2019, Mejia was located in the United States and arrested in Texas.
Mission, SDPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Man Indicted for Threatening a Federal Officer

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Influencing a Federal Officer by Threat. Donovan Jace Oakie, age 33, was indicted on July 13, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Woman Indicted for Failure to Appear

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Appear. Tera Jo Larvie, age 28, was indicted on June 8, 2021. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Shore News Network

Albuquerque couple sentenced to federal prison in Ayudando Guardians case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Susan K. Harris, 74, and William S. Harris, 60, both of Albuquerque, were sentenced today in federal court for conspiracy to defraud the United States and other financial crimes committed in connection with the operation of Ayudando Guardians, Inc., a non-profit corporation that previously provided guardianship, conservatorship and financial management to hundreds of people with special needs.
Penns Grove, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Unlicensed Investment Adviser Behind Ponzi Scheme Sentenced to Nine Years for Defrauding Clients out of More than $2 Million

PHILADELPHIA – – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Alexander S. Rowland, 30, formerly of Penns Grove, NJ, was sentenced to nine years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay more than $2.1 million restitution to his victims by United States District Court Judge Karen Spencer Marston, for defrauding more than 120 clients who thought they were investing money with Rowland’s company, Roaring Investments, Inc., when in reality, Rowland was operating a Ponzi scheme and spent more than $1 million of their money on himself. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit more than $1.4 million in criminal proceeds that he earned, as well as nine firearms that he purchased with fraud proceeds.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Shore News Network

Organized Drug Trafficking Operation Taken Down

INDIANAPOLIS – Nineteen individuals have been indicted in relation to a federal methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking operation in Indianapolis. Seventeen of these individuals are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. During the morning of July 14, 2021, federal agents and officers from various law enforcement agencies executed arrest...
Chesapeake, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Cross-Country Methamphetamine Conspiracy Convicted

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was convicted today on methamphetamine and money laundering charges after a three-day bench trial. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Xavier Howell, 35, led the Virginia side of a multi-state, multi-kilogram methamphetamine conspiracy. He and his co-conspirators imported over 10 kilograms of high-purity methamphetamine, sourced from a California-based Grape Street Crips gang member, through the mail with the assistance of a corrupt U.S. Postal Service supervisor. The group also smuggled fentanyl into Hampton Roads on a commercial air flight.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Local Entrepreneur Faces Federal Charges for Covid-Relief Fraud

PORTLAND, Ore.—An indictment was unsealed in federal court today charging a Portland entrepreneur with fraudulently applying for and converting to his personal use loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Peter Peacock Blood, 57, has been charged with two counts of loan fraud. According to court documents,...
Augusta, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

Second defendant sentenced to federal prison for operating illegal pill factory

AUGUSTA, GA: A second Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to operating an illegal pill factory from a residence. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Cedrick Gabriel Brown, a/k/a “Pop,” 47, of Midville, Ga., to 60 months in prison after Brown pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Brown also will be required to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Atlantic County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Atlantic County Men Charged in Heroin Conspiracy

CAMDEN, N.J. – Two Atlantic County men have been charged with conspiring to distribute heroin, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Ricardo Clavijo, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and Christopher Gonzalez, 37, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, were each charged by complaint on July 13, 2021, with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin. Both defendants appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio and were detained without bail.
Public HealthPosted by
Shore News Network

Milwaukee Man Sentenced for his Role in COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin joined Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and other federal officials in announcing that July 14, 2021 Stephen Smith, (42), of Milwaukee, WI was sentenced today to 36 months in prison for fraudulently seeking over $600,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Comments / 3

Community Policy