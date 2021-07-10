Cancel
Jack Ciattarelli’s Republican campaign reunification meeting goes south

By Phil Stilton
 6 days ago
Jack Ciattarelli has a party unity problem after getting just 49% of total Republican votes in the June 8th primary election. Ciattarelli did not get the party majority as the party statewide has been split between conservative factions and Ciattarelli’s GOP establishment faction. Jack’s message to the room of dissenters...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
