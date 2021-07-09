Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Brokering Illegal Gun Sales

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Daniel Morales, age 36, of Syracuse, was sentenced today to serve 84 months (7 years) in federal prison for causing the sale of firearms and ammunition to a convicted felon, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 4

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Prison#Convicted Felon#Community#Federal State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Shore News Network

Organized Drug Trafficking Operation Taken Down

INDIANAPOLIS – Nineteen individuals have been indicted in relation to a federal methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking operation in Indianapolis. Seventeen of these individuals are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. During the morning of July 14, 2021, federal agents and officers from various law enforcement agencies executed arrest...
Mission, SDPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Man Indicted for Threatening a Federal Officer

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Influencing a Federal Officer by Threat. Donovan Jace Oakie, age 33, was indicted on July 13, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
Madison, WIPosted by
Shore News Network

Madison Felon Sentenced to 30 Months for Possessing Firearm

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Xavier Arthur, 24, Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 30 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. Arthur pleaded guilty to this charge on April 1, 2021.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Shore News Network

Detroit Man Sentenced to 84 Months of Imprisonment

HAMMOND-Altonio Dequan Benson, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio to 84 months of imprisonment and ordered to pay $422,552.99 in restitution following his guilty plea to robbery affecting interstate commerce, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay. According to documents...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Dunbar Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – David Wayne Watson, 37, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. A federal grand jury indicted Watson in August 2020. According to statements made in court, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call for shots fired near the Go-Mart in North Charleston in November 2019. Watson was outside an apartment building nearby. Officers made contact with him, and Watson agreed to let the officers inside the building to check the welfare of the residents. While walking up the stairs, an officer observed a firearm in Watson’s pocket. Watson admitted that he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery and fleeing from police causing injury.
PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Woman Indicted for Failure to Appear

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Appear. Tera Jo Larvie, age 28, was indicted on June 8, 2021. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
Reston, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty to Role in 2011 Reston Murder

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Beltsville, Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago. According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on December 12, 2011. On that date, Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment in Reston in anticipation of the cocaine transaction. Instead of purchasing the cocaine, the intended customer attempted to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia did not have a firearm, but knew the two other individuals did have firearms. Mejia and the others fled to Honduras shortly after the crime. In late 2019, Mejia was located in the United States and arrested in Texas.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Shore News Network

Albuquerque couple sentenced to federal prison in Ayudando Guardians case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Susan K. Harris, 74, and William S. Harris, 60, both of Albuquerque, were sentenced today in federal court for conspiracy to defraud the United States and other financial crimes committed in connection with the operation of Ayudando Guardians, Inc., a non-profit corporation that previously provided guardianship, conservatorship and financial management to hundreds of people with special needs.
Parkersburg, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Reese Inman, 39, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on October 16, 2019 at a residence on Dempsie Avenue in Parkersburg. Inman was located in the living room and a loaded .22 Rohm revolver and a quantity of heroin were nearby. In their search, officers located a total of between 14 and 15 grams of heroin, a Chiappa .22 revolver and ammunition, an Ipad that was payment for heroin Inman had sold, a black digital scale, $384 in U.S. currency and some marijuana. Inman was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to be interviewed. In that interview, Inman admitted that he had been selling heroin in Wood County and that he intended to distribute the heroin in his possession to others.

Comments / 4

Community Policy