Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Ex-Attorney Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud, Making False Statements

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROANOKE, Va. – A former Lynchburg attorney, who specialized in elder law and estate planning, pleaded guilty today to wire fraud and making false statements. According to court documents, Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money or property by fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises from elderly victims C.A. and D.F. Washburn is alleged to have used the ill-gotten monies to enrich herself, including purchasing real estate and making donations to charities.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frauds#Wire Fraud#False Statement#Fbi#Making False Statements#Fbi#Attorney S Office#The U S Attorney#Commonwealth#Adult Protective Services#Quicken Loans#Suntrust Account#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Reston, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty to Role in 2011 Reston Murder

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Beltsville, Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago. According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on December 12, 2011. On that date, Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment in Reston in anticipation of the cocaine transaction. Instead of purchasing the cocaine, the intended customer attempted to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia did not have a firearm, but knew the two other individuals did have firearms. Mejia and the others fled to Honduras shortly after the crime. In late 2019, Mejia was located in the United States and arrested in Texas.
Mission, SDPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Man Indicted for Threatening a Federal Officer

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Influencing a Federal Officer by Threat. Donovan Jace Oakie, age 33, was indicted on July 13, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
Penns Grove, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Unlicensed Investment Adviser Behind Ponzi Scheme Sentenced to Nine Years for Defrauding Clients out of More than $2 Million

PHILADELPHIA – – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Alexander S. Rowland, 30, formerly of Penns Grove, NJ, was sentenced to nine years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay more than $2.1 million restitution to his victims by United States District Court Judge Karen Spencer Marston, for defrauding more than 120 clients who thought they were investing money with Rowland’s company, Roaring Investments, Inc., when in reality, Rowland was operating a Ponzi scheme and spent more than $1 million of their money on himself. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit more than $1.4 million in criminal proceeds that he earned, as well as nine firearms that he purchased with fraud proceeds.
Clark County, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

DOJ and Clark County Jail resolve alleged violations of Americans with Disabilities Act

Seattle – The Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington and the U.S. Department of Justice today reached a settlement agreement to ensure equal access to services at the jail for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing. The investigation and settlement resulted from the complaint of a Clark County woman who is deaf and was denied auxiliary aids or services while incarcerated at the jail for two days. The settlement agreement calls for substantial updates to the policies and procedures at the jail. The complainant will be paid $25,000 by the Clark County Jail.
Chesapeake, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Cross-Country Methamphetamine Conspiracy Convicted

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was convicted today on methamphetamine and money laundering charges after a three-day bench trial. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Xavier Howell, 35, led the Virginia side of a multi-state, multi-kilogram methamphetamine conspiracy. He and his co-conspirators imported over 10 kilograms of high-purity methamphetamine, sourced from a California-based Grape Street Crips gang member, through the mail with the assistance of a corrupt U.S. Postal Service supervisor. The group also smuggled fentanyl into Hampton Roads on a commercial air flight.
Augusta, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

Second defendant sentenced to federal prison for operating illegal pill factory

AUGUSTA, GA: A second Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to operating an illegal pill factory from a residence. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Cedrick Gabriel Brown, a/k/a “Pop,” 47, of Midville, Ga., to 60 months in prison after Brown pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Brown also will be required to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Parkersburg, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Reese Inman, 39, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on October 16, 2019 at a residence on Dempsie Avenue in Parkersburg. Inman was located in the living room and a loaded .22 Rohm revolver and a quantity of heroin were nearby. In their search, officers located a total of between 14 and 15 grams of heroin, a Chiappa .22 revolver and ammunition, an Ipad that was payment for heroin Inman had sold, a black digital scale, $384 in U.S. currency and some marijuana. Inman was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to be interviewed. In that interview, Inman admitted that he had been selling heroin in Wood County and that he intended to distribute the heroin in his possession to others.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Dunbar Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – David Wayne Watson, 37, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. A federal grand jury indicted Watson in August 2020. According to statements made in court, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call for shots fired near the Go-Mart in North Charleston in November 2019. Watson was outside an apartment building nearby. Officers made contact with him, and Watson agreed to let the officers inside the building to check the welfare of the residents. While walking up the stairs, an officer observed a firearm in Watson’s pocket. Watson admitted that he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery and fleeing from police causing injury.
Public HealthPosted by
Shore News Network

Milwaukee Man Sentenced for his Role in COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin joined Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and other federal officials in announcing that July 14, 2021 Stephen Smith, (42), of Milwaukee, WI was sentenced today to 36 months in prison for fraudulently seeking over $600,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Local Entrepreneur Faces Federal Charges for Covid-Relief Fraud

PORTLAND, Ore.—An indictment was unsealed in federal court today charging a Portland entrepreneur with fraudulently applying for and converting to his personal use loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Peter Peacock Blood, 57, has been charged with two counts of loan fraud. According to court documents,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Three Defendants Charged In Organized Crime Money Laundering Scheme

Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Aaron C. Rouse, Special Agent in Charge of the Las Vegas Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging YOSEF COHEN, a/k/a “Joe,” VAGUE SHAGENOVICH TERGALSTANYAN, a/k/a “Vahe,” a/k/a “Vic,” and IGAL BEN HANAN with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy