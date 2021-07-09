Ex-Attorney Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud, Making False Statements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Reese Inman, 39, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on October 16, 2019 at a residence on Dempsie Avenue in Parkersburg. Inman was located in the living room and a loaded .22 Rohm revolver and a quantity of heroin were nearby. In their search, officers located a total of between 14 and 15 grams of heroin, a Chiappa .22 revolver and ammunition, an Ipad that was payment for heroin Inman had sold, a black digital scale, $384 in U.S. currency and some marijuana. Inman was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to be interviewed. In that interview, Inman admitted that he had been selling heroin in Wood County and that he intended to distribute the heroin in his possession to others.