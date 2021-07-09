Woman Arrested on Federal Drug Charge After Allegedly Selling Cocaine While on Vacation in Chicago
CHICAGO — A woman has been arrested on a federal drug charge after allegedly selling two kilograms of cocaine while vacationing in Chicago this week. MARINA RIVERA, 33, sold the cocaine Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of South Komensky Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Unbeknownst to Rivera, the buyer was cooperating with law enforcement, who conducted surveillance on the transaction, the complaint states. Rivera was arrested shortly thereafter.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
