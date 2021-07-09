Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that ALTON COOKS, from Orleans Parish, pleaded guilty on July 7, 2021 to a one-count indictment. COOKS was indicted by a federal Grand Jury on October 23, 2020. On July 7, 2021, COOKS pleaded guilty as charged to being...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

Mission, SDPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Man Indicted for Threatening a Federal Officer

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Influencing a Federal Officer by Threat. Donovan Jace Oakie, age 33, was indicted on July 13, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Mission Woman Indicted for Failure to Appear

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Appear. Tera Jo Larvie, age 28, was indicted on June 8, 2021. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 14, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Shore News Network

Albuquerque couple sentenced to federal prison in Ayudando Guardians case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Susan K. Harris, 74, and William S. Harris, 60, both of Albuquerque, were sentenced today in federal court for conspiracy to defraud the United States and other financial crimes committed in connection with the operation of Ayudando Guardians, Inc., a non-profit corporation that previously provided guardianship, conservatorship and financial management to hundreds of people with special needs.
Reston, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty to Role in 2011 Reston Murder

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Beltsville, Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago. According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on December 12, 2011. On that date, Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment in Reston in anticipation of the cocaine transaction. Instead of purchasing the cocaine, the intended customer attempted to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia did not have a firearm, but knew the two other individuals did have firearms. Mejia and the others fled to Honduras shortly after the crime. In late 2019, Mejia was located in the United States and arrested in Texas.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Shore News Network

Organized Drug Trafficking Operation Taken Down

INDIANAPOLIS – Nineteen individuals have been indicted in relation to a federal methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking operation in Indianapolis. Seventeen of these individuals are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. During the morning of July 14, 2021, federal agents and officers from various law enforcement agencies executed arrest...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

A man pleaded guilty today in federal court for assaulting a woman with a piece of door trim that had a nail protruding from it, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Robert Joseph Marder, 31, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country. As part of the plea agreement, Marder will serve between 70 and 87 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell will determine the final sentence at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 5, 2021.
Augusta, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

Second defendant sentenced to federal prison for operating illegal pill factory

AUGUSTA, GA: A second Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to operating an illegal pill factory from a residence. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Cedrick Gabriel Brown, a/k/a “Pop,” 47, of Midville, Ga., to 60 months in prison after Brown pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Brown also will be required to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Clark County, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

DOJ and Clark County Jail resolve alleged violations of Americans with Disabilities Act

Seattle – The Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington and the U.S. Department of Justice today reached a settlement agreement to ensure equal access to services at the jail for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing. The investigation and settlement resulted from the complaint of a Clark County woman who is deaf and was denied auxiliary aids or services while incarcerated at the jail for two days. The settlement agreement calls for substantial updates to the policies and procedures at the jail. The complainant will be paid $25,000 by the Clark County Jail.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Shore News Network

Duluth Man Pleads Guilty To COVID-Relief Fraud Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS – A Duluth man pleaded guilty today to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft in connection to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme, announced Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to his guilty plea, from April 2020 through August 2020, Jared John Fiege, 34, devised and executed...

