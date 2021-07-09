Cancel
Federal Way, WA

1 killed in collision in Federal way

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a collision on Pacific Highway South on Friday in Federal Way.

A sergeant with the Milton Police Department said the crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide, as a driver was arrested.

Although the crash is being investigated by Milton police, Federal Way police who assisted at the scene said Pacific Highway closed to southbound traffic at South 356th Street for some time.

That closure lasted up to three to four hours, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

