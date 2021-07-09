Cancel
New York City, NY

Brooklyn Nets, Motorola and Verizon Donate New Smartphones to Graduating Seniors In New York City Temporary Housing

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets, in partnership with Motorola and Verizon, surprised graduating high school seniors currently in New York City temporary housing with free, prepaid smartphones. Motorola, the official mobile handset partner of the Brooklyn Nets, provided the students with new moto x4 smartphones, and Verizon, the official 5G partner of the Nets and Barclays Center, is covering the cost of an unlimited data plan for two years.

