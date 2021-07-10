Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Form 4 Sprout Social, Inc. For: Jul 08 Filed by: Howard Justyn Russell

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Following the transactions reported herein, this...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprout Social Inc#Streetinsider Premium#The Jrh Revocable Trust#The Eeh Revocable Trust#The Jrh Gift Trust#The Eeh Gift Trust#Column 4#Issuer#Rsu#In#This Form
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. SEC
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4/A SOURCE CAPITAL INC /DE/ For: Sep 30 Filed by: Landecker Mark

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 14 Filed by: PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Assumes Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) at Buy

Stifel analyst Lane Parker assumes coverage on Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Natera, Inc. For: Jul 13 Filed by: Rabinowitz Matthew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents the partial vesting and settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"), starting April 13, 2019. 2. Each...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Lightning eMotors, Inc. For: Jul 13 Filed by: Dinu Raluca

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer, 17,167 of such RSUs vest as follows: 1/3 will vest...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 EXP World Holdings, Inc. For: Jul 13 Filed by: Gesing Jason

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The options...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Applied Therapeutics For: Jul 13 Filed by: Perfetti Riccardo

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Apollo Global Management For: Jul 13 Filed by: HARRIS JOSHUA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC For: Jul 12 Filed by: LEE EUGENE I JR

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported in this Form...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES For: Jul 13 Filed by: GILMORE GEOFFREY G

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BRADY CORP For: Jul 12 Filed by: ALLENDER PATRICK W

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Prior to the transaction date, 9,479 shares of Class A Common Stock were transferred from direct ownership into the reporting...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Lovesac Co For: Jul 12 Filed by: VANDERBECK SUNNY

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Chemours Co For: Jul 12 Filed by: VERGNANO MARK P

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BRADY CORP For: Jul 12 Filed by: Williams Michelle Elizabeth

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AltC Acquisition Corp. For: Jul 12 Filed by: M. Klein Associates, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PROASSURANCE CORP For: Jul 14 Filed by: VANCE KATISHA TERRELL

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PMV Pharmaceuticals, For: Jul 13 Filed by: NASR KHALED

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 U.S. WELL SERVICES, INC. For: Jul 12 Filed by: THRC Management, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. THRC Holdings LP ("Holdings"), a Texas limited partnership, directly holds the securities of the Issuer. THRC Management, LLC ("Management") a Texas limited liability company, as General Partner of Holdings, has exclusive voting and investment power over the shares of Issuer's Common Stock held by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Dan H. Wilks, as sole Manager of Management, together with his spouse, Staci Wilks, who share the same household, may be deemed to exercise voting and investment power over the securities directly owned by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all equity securities reported herein except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interest therein, and the filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that any such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any equity securities covered by this Form 4.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 TELOS CORP For: Jul 12 Filed by: WOOD EMMETT J.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Blend Labs, Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: Ferguson Roger W. Jr.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. 1/12th of the shares subject to this option vest monthly following March 31, 2021, subject to the Reporting Person's continued role as a service provider to the Issuer. This option is subject to an early exercise provision and is immediately exercisable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy