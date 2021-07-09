Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Memoir Publisher Denies Title Will Borrow Britney Spears Lyric

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

As more details about Britney Spears’ private life continue to be made public amid her conservatorship battle, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears plans to share her own personal story. On…

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Life#Conservatorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Jamie Lynn Spears flaunts killer legs in pantless flower fest

Jamie Lynn Spears is showing the world that killer legs headlines aren’t just for sister Britney Spears. The 30-year-old actress and singer, majorly in the news of late as she backs her 39-year-old sibling, has been keeping it light over on her Instagram stories – Jamie Lynn was all legs last night as she went no-pants and showed off a bouquet of flowers, with the story taking an upbeat turn as Jamie Lynn makes headlines for receiving death threats.
Los Angeles County, CACNN

Britney Spears conservatorship hearing

Spears: "I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse" An emotional Britney Spears told a Los Angeles County judge today that she would like to bring formal charges against her father Jamie over his role in the conservatorship. "I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse,”...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Sends Gifts for Sister Jamie Lynn Spears' Kids

Britney Spears has nothing but love for sister Jamie Lynn Spears' kids. Amid the Spears family’s ongoing public drama surrounding the singer's conservatorship case, Spears showered her nieces, 13-year-old Maddie Briann and 3-year-old Ivey Joan – whom the Zoey 101 alum respectively shared with ex Casey Aldridge and husband Jamie Watson – with a box of gifts.
Books & Literaturewonderwall.com

Jamie Lynn Spears faces Britney-inspired book title controversy, more news

Jamie Lynn Spears borrows Britney lyric for memoir title, book promptly disappears from publishers' website. Has Jamie Lynn Spears' forthcoming memoir been pulled? On July 9, multiple outlets reported that Britney Spears' younger sister has a book in the works called "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out," an apparently Britney-inspired name change from its original title, "Southern Roots." ("I must confess is a line in the chorus of Britney's massive debut hit "…Baby One More Time.") Outlets including Page Six, Refinery29 and Us Weekly and retailers including Amazon all pointed to a page on Worthy Publishing's website that described Jamie Lynn's "unfiltered story … about being a child star, becoming a teen mom … [and] … the ATV accident that threatened her daughter's life…" and provided pre-order info. By mid-afternoon on July 9, however, the page turned up a "page not found" error message and Jamie Lynn's name did not appear on Worthy's list of authors. Searching for the title or for Jamie Lynn's name pulled nothing up, either. Jamie Lynn's use of her sister's lyric in the book title, of course, is unlikely to have pleased the #FreeBritney contingent — at least, not those who say the younger Spears has been complicit in denying her sister the freedom she all but begged for at a June 23 conservatorship hearing where the singer said she wanted to sue her family for allowing the "abusive" conservatorship to go on for 13 years. Jamie Lynn then defended herself on Instagram, saying she's "only loved and supported" her sister; reports also claimed she's the only family member who does not draw a salary from Britney. Amid the title controversy, the publisher attempted to clear things up. "Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, became aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites," it said in a statement released to E! News on July 9. "We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family."
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

Who is on Britney Spears' payroll?

Britney Spears, arguably one of the world's most successful pop stars in several generations, has amassed quite a fortune in her time. Stars are known for having teams of people that they pay including managers, agents, publicists, trainers and much more, but Spears' case is much different because of her conservatorship.
CelebritiesBillboard

Jamie Lynn Shares Message of 'Hope' After Britney Spears' Second Emotional Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out on social media the same day as her older sister Britney Spears' second emotional testimony at her conservatorship hearing. The pop superstar scored a major legal victory on Wednesday (July 14) when L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that she can hire her own lawyer, Hollywood power lawyer Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, in her pursuit of ending the conservatorship that has controlled her life and career for the last 13 years. And for the first time, the 39-year-old artist used the viral hashtag-turned-movement "#FreeBritney" in celebration.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jamie Lynn Spears announces she's writing her memoir amid her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship drama

The former Zoey 101 star's book I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out is due to be released on Jan. 18, 2022. According to a description from the publisher, the book will allow the younger Spears to tell her “unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

Jamie Lynn Posted Cryptic Quotes On IG After Britney Got Her Own Lawyer

Since Britney Spears broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23, interest in the ongoing legal matters surrounding the singer has reached an all-time high. With celebrities like Mariah Carey and Madonna speaking out in support of the star, it seems only reasonable that her own sister would stand by her, too. Instead, Jamie Lynn Spears posted cryptic Instagram quotes after Britney got her own lawyer, and fans aren’t surprised.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Jamie Lynn Spears Said After Britney's Latest Court Appearance

Jamie Lynn Spears had something to say in the wake of her big sister Britney Spears' dramatic court appearance on July 14. The star had a big break in her very controversial conservatorship case after the judge approved Britney's request to hire her own lawyer. As fans will know, Britney...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

She Must Confess! Jamie Lynn Spears Announces 'Unfiltered' Memoir

Her side of the story. Jamie Lynn Spears is working on a memoir — and the title is a nod to one of her sister’s most famous songs. The Zoey 101 alum, 30, announced I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out on Friday, July 9. According to a description from the publisher, the book will allow the singer to tell her “unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy