NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Brooksville will hold a Public Hearing in the Joseph E. Johnston, III, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 Howell Avenue, Brooksville, Florida. Second and Final Reading of Ordinance No. 931 will be held July 19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (This is rescheduled from the Second and Final Reading Date of July 6, 2021 due to Tropical Storm Elsa). The Ordinance may be obtained in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 201 Howell Avenue, Brooksville, FL 34601, or by calling the City Clerk at 352-540-3816.